The drugs and firearms seized from a Pakistani boat mid-sea off the coast of Gujarat were supposed to land on the coast between Salaya and Okha towns, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Gujarat Ashish Bhatia said on Tuesday.
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is probing the details regarding the intended receivers of the seized items and their ultimate destination, the DGP added.
The state police chief also informed that the preliminary investigation points that the contraband was sent by a Pakistan-based drug mafia, identified as Haji Salim Baloch.
"The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) will carry out a probe regarding the persons who were supposed to receive heroin worth ₹300 crore and the firearms which were seized mid-sea and where they were supposed to be taken after landing on Gujarat coast, besides a Pakistani smuggler who is behind this (cartel)," Bhatia said.
"The drugs and firearms were to be landed between Salaya and Okha on the Gujarat coast and from there they were to be handed over to the receiver. The ATS will carry out the investigation regarding the receiver and in which direction the contraband was to be carried and also regarding the smuggler behind it, who is identified as Haji Salim Baloch," the DGP added.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday, intercepted a Pakistan boat with 10 crew members carrying arms, ammunition, and 40 kg of narcotics worth ₹300 crore. The interception came after the specific inputs from the Gujarat ATS.
The 40 kg heroin was hidden in two gas cylinders in the seized boat named 'Al Soheli'. The third cylinder had six semi-automatic Italian pistols, 12 magazines, and 120 cartridges.
The DGP informed that the joint team of ATS and ICG faced a challenging situation while successfully carrying out the operation mid-sea near the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line). The agencies were planning the operation for the past few days, according to the police chief.
"Such transactions are made near the IMBL and reaching it is risky. One has to remain in the sea for a long. The ICG designed the operation, and based on the information, the team went nearly 140 nautical miles into the sea. They had to even return once. The operation went on for six days in the sea," he said.
The 10 Pakistani nationals arrested from the boat belong to the Balochistan province and the contraband and arms had set sails from Gwadar port in Balochistan near Karachi, the DGP said.
A narcotics cartel and underground mafia are behind the smuggling of heroin and illegal weapons through sea route and all such attempts are being foiled by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS)," the ATS said in a release.
The operation display the strength of cooperation between the agencies and this was the first operation after nearly three decades when firearms were seized before landing. "Such an operation is only possible through inter-agency coordination," he said.
