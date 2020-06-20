Home >News >India >Pak drone carrying weapons shot down in J&K: Report
Pak drone carrying weapons shot down in J&K: Report

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 01:16 PM IST Written By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The BSF personnel had to fire nine rounds to shoot the drone down 250 metres inside the Indian territory
  • The officials believe that Pakistani rangers, manning the forward posts opposite BOP Pansar were maneuvering the drone

A drone flying along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot down by the Border Security Force. The drone was reportedly carrying sophisticated weapons and explosives.

According to a PTI report, officials claimed that the Pakistani drone was carrying a rifle and grenades. There has been no such incident in the area before. Shooting down the drone failed the attempt of smugglers to supply weapons to the union territory.

The drone was spotted hovering in the area along the border when a BSF party on patrol duty at Rathua village spotted it in the vicinity of Border Out Post (BOP) Pansar at around 5:10 am, the officials said.

The BSF personnel had to fire nine rounds to shoot the drone down 250 metres inside the Indian territory.

According to preliminary information provided by the officials, the payload on the drone was meant to be delivered to Pakistani agents. The payload included a highly sophisticated rifle with two magazines, 60 rounds and seven grenades.

The officials also believed that Pakistani rangers, manning the forward posts opposite BOP Pansar were maneuvering the drone.

Later at 8:50 am, officials claimed that there was firing of a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector by Pakistani rangers. However, no retaliation was offered from the Indian side. The officials claim that the situation is being closely monitored.

With Inputs from PTI

