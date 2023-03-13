Pak fails to show sincerity on 26/11: MEA annual report2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:37 PM IST
- November 26, 2008, saw several terrorist attacks in Mumbai, resulting in the deaths of 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals.
Pakistan has not demonstrated sincerity in providing justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, according to the annual report released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.
