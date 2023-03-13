Pakistan has not demonstrated sincerity in providing justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, according to the annual report released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

MEA annual report for 2021-2022 noted that India seeks to maintain normal neighborly relations with Pakistan.

"Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as it continued to engage in obfuscation and dilatory tactics. Despite our persistent urging that Pakistan respect its January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the LoC and International Boundary," the MEA report noted.

It further read that India's consistent position is that any issue between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

November 26, 2008, saw several terrorist attacks in Mumbai, resulting in the deaths of 166 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreign nationals. Over 300 people were injured in the attacks.

As per the report, India has completely and unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India. As a result, of our diplomatic outreach, both in India and abroad, there is a greater understanding of India's position that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India and that the matters related to it are internal to India.

Furthermore, the report asserted that India is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism. India consistently raises the issue of Pakistan's continued support of cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora; and briefs our partners and the international community at large on the continued concerns of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.