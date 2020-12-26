Pak rangers fire from across Jammu's Int'l border violating ceasefire

Pakistani Rangers on Friday fired from across the Satpal Border Outpost area, International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire, officials informed.

The officials also said the firing that started around 9.35 pm was unprovoked but prompted retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF).

The officials said cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 2.45 am on Saturday, but there was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side.

The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after two Army porters – Altaf Hussain and Mohammad Zaif – were injured in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control at Dalhan in Poonch district.

The porters, both residents of Noorkote village, were moving towards a forward post when they were fired upon by Pakistani troops from across the border, causing serious injuries to them, the officials said, adding both were hospitalised and their condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, two terrorists affiliated with 'The Resistance Force' (TRF) have been arrested in Jammu and arms and ammunition seized, police said on Saturday.

Raees Ahmad Dar of Churath, Qazigund, and Subzar Ahmad Sheikh of Ashmuji, Kulgam, were on their way to Srinagar in a car when they were intercepted and arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at the Narwal bypass on Friday evening, they said.

A police spokesperson said the SOG had set up a special checkpoint in the area after getting a reliable input regarding the movement of terrorists with automatic weapons.

"At about 5.30 pm (Friday) when the SOG team was conducting vehicle checking in the area, one Alto car tried to escape the checkpoint. Observing the suspicious movement, the SOG team immediately chased the vehicle and apprehended the two suspects along with a bag," he said.

The official said the bag, which was with Dar, contained an AK assault rifle with two magazines and 60 rounds, and a pistol along with two magazines and 15 rounds. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered, the spokesperson said.





