NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Pakistan had launched the Kargil war 21 years ago to distract attention from its internal problems, at a time when India was trying to build cordial ties with it. In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on the anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi praised the courage of Indian soldiers, and requested Indians to remember the war’s martyrs and their families.

“Kargil war was an attempt by Pakistan to stab India in the back. But it was the valour of the armed forces and strength of India which was visible to the entire world. India was trying to have good relations with Pakistan at the time, but it is said that there are people who try to harm those who want to be good to them. It is for this reason that Pakistan tried to stab India in the back." the Prime Minister added.

Modi said that taking forward the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, who wanted every important decision to be made considering its benefits to the poor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was the PM when the war was fought, wanted India to remember the honour of Kargil’s martyrs while taking key decisions.

“During wars, we should be careful about the statements made by people as they have an impact on the morale of the soldiers guarding our borders, and also play on the minds of the family members of these soldiers. It is because of this reason that we should be careful about our behaviour, our words, our statements and we should also ensure that our words and actions help increase the morale and honour of our soldiers," said Modi. The Prime Minister said it is the unity and collective strength of people that will increase the strength of soldiers.

“Sometimes, we promote certain things on social media which do not work for the benefit of the country, but adversely impacts our country. Sometimes, we forward things on social media which we know are wrong, but we continue to do it," Modi added.

Modi further said the time has come when everyone should decide their role and people should make decisions while remembering soldiers who are guarding the country under adverse circumstances.

