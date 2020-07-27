Pak tried to backstab India with Kargil war: PM

“During wars, we should be careful about the statements made by people as they have an impact on the morale of the soldiers guarding our borders, and also play on the minds of the family members of these soldiers. It is because of this reason that we should be careful about our behaviour, our words, our statements and we should also ensure that our words and actions help increase the morale and honour of our soldiers," said Modi. The Prime Minister said it is the unity and collective strength of people that will increase the strength of soldiers.