Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

POONCH : Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the Poonch district on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan at 6:45 am.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, an Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in the Keri sector of Rajouri.

On Sunday, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

