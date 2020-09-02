Home >News >India >Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Indian army personnel carry the coffin of their colleague Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, during the cremation ceremony at the Goindwal Sahib village, about 50 km from Amritsar on August 31, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (AFP)
Indian army personnel carry the coffin of their colleague Rajwinder Singh, who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector, during the cremation ceremony at the Goindwal Sahib village, about 50 km from Amritsar on August 31, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (AFP)

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:23 PM IST ANI

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the Poonch district on Wednesday

POONCH : Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the Poonch district on Wednesday.

The ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan at 6:45 am.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, an Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in the Keri sector of Rajouri.

On Sunday, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

