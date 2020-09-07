Home >News >India >Pak violates ceasefire, shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Army jawans take positions along LoC in Rajouri. (PTI)
Army jawans take positions along LoC in Rajouri. (PTI)

Pak violates ceasefire, shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 07:10 PM IST

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU AND KASHMIR : Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from small arms and shelling from mortars from across the border was "unprovoked", he added.

The spokesman said the cross-border shelling started around 5 pm and was retaliated befittingly by the Indian Army.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said, adding the exchange of firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

