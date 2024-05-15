Pak-American businessman calls PM Modi 'natural-born' leader: ‘Hope Pakistan gets a leader like him'
Sajid Tarar praises Indian PM Modi as a strong leader and hopes that he will start a dialogue and trade with Pakistan. The businessman also questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decisions amid Pakistan's economic crisis.
Sajid Tarar, a Baltimore-based Pakistani American businessman, on Tuesday, heaped praises on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a strong leader who has taken India to new heights.