Covid-19: Pakistan has asked 12 Indian High Commission officials and their families to quarantine after one of them tested positive for Covid, news agency PTI reported citing the Foreign Office.

These officials and their families had arrived in Pakistan last week.

On Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that a group of 12 officials and their family members crossed over to Pakistan through the Wagah Border on May 22.

According to the report, all 12 carried negative Polymerase Chain Reaction Covid reports but they were re-tested in line with the laid down Covid safety protocols in Pakistan. "The wife of an official tested positive on a rapid antigen test conducted by Pakistani health officials," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The National Command and Control Centre, Pakistan's top body on Covid, reviewed the case and advised all 12 officials, their family members and drivers to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

So far, Pakistan has reported over 9 lakh case and 20,308 deaths. The country has 62,917 active cases.

India, on the other hand, witnessed sudden spike in the second wave and daily numbers went as high as 4.14 lakh cases. However, now infections are coming down due to strict restrictions imposed by many states.

On Sunday, India reported 2.22 lakh new cases and 4,454 deaths. With this, India achieved a grim milestone of becoming the third country with highest cases after the US and Brazil.

With 4,454 more deaths, the cumulative toll in the country has reached 3,03,720.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.