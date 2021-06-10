The Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday approved "International Court of Justice (Review & Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020".

This will allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav right of appeal to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in regard to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling.

The ICJ had directed the assembly to give it an “effective review and reconsideration" in 2019. The Hague-based court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to India without further delay.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence given to Jadhav by a military court. Senior Advocate Harish Salve had represented India at the Hague.

Jadhav, the 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

Jadhav's case proceedings have been adjourned till June 15.

