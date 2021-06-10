Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pakistan adopts Bill enabling Kulbhushan Jadhav appeal as per ICJ

Pakistan adopts Bill enabling Kulbhushan Jadhav appeal as per ICJ

Premium
Kulbhushan Jadhav
1 min read . 10 Jun 2021 Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017

The Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday approved "International Court of Justice (Review & Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020".

The Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday approved "International Court of Justice (Review & Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020".

This will allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav right of appeal to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in regard to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This will allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav right of appeal to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in regard to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The ICJ had directed the assembly to give it an “effective review and reconsideration" in 2019. The Hague-based court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to India without further delay.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence given to Jadhav by a military court. Senior Advocate Harish Salve had represented India at the Hague.

Jadhav, the 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

India approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

Jadhav's case proceedings have been adjourned till June 15.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!