Home >News >India >Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

1 min read . 12:31 AM IST ANI

POONCH : Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors.

Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire violation along LoC in Balakote sector in Poonch and in Manjakote sector in Rajouri by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, the Army officials said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rampur and Uri sector of Baramulla district.Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)

