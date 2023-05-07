Pakistan airline flight wander in Indian airspace for 10 minutes as pilot fails to land in Lahore1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 05:48 PM IST
India and Pakistan closed their airspaces for each other after the Pulwama attack in 2019
After facing difficulties in landing at the Lahore airport, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight flew in Indian airspace for almost 10 minutes. The PIA flight PK248 was returning from Muscat on 4 May and failed to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore due to bad weather.
