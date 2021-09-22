PM Modi on US visit: Pakistan on Wednesday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-stop flight to fly over its airspace, a departure from its position two years ago when it had denied the permission repeatedly.

India had sought permission from Pakistan regarding the usage of Pakistan's airspace for Prime Minister Modi's flight to the US, for which a nod was given by Islamabad, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

"Pakistan has allowed India to use its airspace," news agency quoted an official as saying.

Prime Minister Modi today embarked on a three-day visit to the US, where he will address the UN general Assembly and participate in first in-person Quad Summit. He will also meet US President Joe Biden at the White House.

In 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan had at least three times denied the permission for Indian leaders including PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

In September 2019, Pakistan rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s VVIP flight to use its airspace for his visit to the US via Germany.

“India had requested Pakistan to allow Modi to use its airspace to travel to Germany on the 21st (Sept) and return on 28th (Sept)," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had then said.

In a video message, Qureshi said the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad had been informed of Pakistan’s decision to not allow Prime Minister Modi’s special Air India One aircraft to fly over the country.

In October that year, Pakistan had denied India's request to allow PM Modi’s VVIP flight to use its airspace for his visit to Saudi Arabia. In a statement, Mahmood Qureshi said that the decision was taken in context of the “black day" and in view of the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

