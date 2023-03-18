Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated people in Pakistan are also desirous of a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. The Defence Minister was speaking at a Holi milan function in Lucknow.

Addressing a business community, the Defence Minister said, "There is no need to tell what kind of crisis both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing. Nowadays there is talk that even in Pakistan there are talks that they too should have a Prime Minister like Modiji. People in Pakistan are also saying that Pakistan's Prime Minister should be like Modiji as our country is progressing fast."

He also praised the Indian banking system stating it to be "very strong" at time when big banks across the world are collapsing. Singh's remarks came in the aftermath of the global turmoil caused by the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

It is the result of reforms in banking that where the banks of developed countries of America and Europe are faltering, the banks of India are very strong, he said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the record-breaking foreign investment in India, citing the upcoming Apple factory in Karnataka as an example. "You must have read in the newspaper that Apple's new factory is coming up in Karnataka. Earlier Apple used to do this work in China, now it will do it in India," he added.

At the event, Singh also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi stating that contrary to allegation, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had not curtailed anybody's voice in the country as was the case during the 1975 Emergency.

The Defence Minister said, "If anyone thinks that India's democracy is in danger, then it should be discussed with the parliamentarians of the country. There is no democracy like India anywhere in the world. BJP is not stopping anyone's voice. The voice was stopped in 1975. The voice was stopped by imposing an emergency."

"Our government has not stopped anyone's voice. Some people deliberately try to defame the country on the international stage. I have discussed this here because the people of the business community should be aware. They understand the country's economy," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)