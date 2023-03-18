Pakistan also wants PM like Modiji, says Rajnath Singh amid country's economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Rajnath Singh praised Indian banking system stating it to be very strong at time when big banks across the world are collapsing
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated people in Pakistan are also desirous of a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. The Defence Minister was speaking at a Holi milan function in Lucknow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×