Pakistan an expert in IT (International Terrorism): EAM quips neighbour, praises PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:04 AM IST
- EAM Jaishankar said that PM Modi's diplomacy made other countries take the issue of terrorism seriously
The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India S Jaishankar at an interactive event praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic governing of India and asserted ‘hopefully there will not be any need to change it over a period of time’. The EAM also said that no other country practices terrorism like neighboring Pakistan.