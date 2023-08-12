Pakistan: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named as caretaker Prime Minister ahead of vote1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 04:13 PM IST
'We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed,' said Raja Riaz Ahmad after a meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister's office said on Saturday following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message