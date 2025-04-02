Pakistan army crosses LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, opens fire, India retaliates

The Pakistan Army intruded across the Line of Control and violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, the army said on Wednesday. They said the Pakistan Army resorted to “unprovoked firing” while Indian troops “responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner”.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

An official statement from Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, read, “On Apr 1, 25, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LC.

“This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army,” the statement read.

It added, “Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner.”

The incident happened in Nangi Tekri in Krishna Ghati sector around 1.35 pm on April 1. Krishan Ghati is a hilly forest area located 30 km (19 miles) from Mendhar tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

An Indian Army official said the situation is under control and being closely monitored. “Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control,” the official said.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by firing at the Indian side across the LoC in the KG Sector.