Pakistan Army fires ‘at some places on Line of Control’, Indian Army responds

The Pakistan Army “initiated arms firing” near the Line of Control, Indian Army officials said on Friday, days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed at least 26 people.

The Indian Army retaliated to the firing by Pakistani army officials.

“Small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control were initiated by the Pakistan Army,” Indian Army officials told news agency ANI.

“Effectively responded to by the Indian Army,” they added.

No casualties have been reported so far in the latest incident.

“Further details are being ascertained,” officials said.

Army chief in J&K today

Meanwhile, Defence officials said Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly.

"He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there," officials said.

According to officials, Gen Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir valley along with officials of other security agencies.

On Thursday, news agency ANI cited defence sources as saying that Pakistan has issued a notification for a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, scheduled for April 24–25. Indian agencies concerned are closely monitoring all developments.

On April 23, the Army said they foiled the infiltration bid, which led to an exchange of fire with the terrorists in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Two infiltrators were killed in action.

Pahalgam terror attack These incident happened after a few gunmen killed 26 people at Jammu and Kashmir's popular tourist spot — in Pahalgam. The Pahalgam attack is reportedly the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings in which more than 160 people were killed. Advertisement

A little-known militant group, the "The Resistance Front," claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.

On Wednesday, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water "belonging to Pakistan" under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".