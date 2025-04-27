Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K for third time in three days after Pahalgam attack, Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the third time in three days. The Indian Army said, “On the night of 26th-27th April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors.”

“Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire,” the Indian Army was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

This was the third time the Pakistan Army resorted to “unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control” after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people earlier this week.

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, was believed to be behind the terrorist attack.

On April 25, the Indian Army said the Pakistan Army “initiated arms firing” near the Line of Control. Later, on April 26 again, the Indian Army said an unprovoked small firing was carried out by various Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on night of the April 25-26.

Defence Expert DS Dhillon told ANI on Friday that firing initiated by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) is a tactic of the neighbouring country to divert the attention of the Indian army with a likely objective of evacuating its men.

Army chief in J&K On Friday, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, for the first time following the Pahalgam terror attack, reached Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and reviewed the security situation of the Union Territory, ANI reported

The Indian Army Chief General was also briefed on the actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside their own territory and the Pakistan Army's attempts to violate the ceasefire along the LoC.

‘House of Pahalgam terror suspects demolished’ Meanwhile, the house of a suspect in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many, was demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) authorities, officials said on Saturday. Advertisement

According to the officials, the house of a suspect, identified as Zakir Ahmad Ganie, at Mutalhama village in Kulgam district was demolished. Ganie is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which has sent shock waves across the country.

Earlier on Friday, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished. Adil had illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.