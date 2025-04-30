Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K for 6th day, Indian Army responds swiftly

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the sixth consecutive day pn Wednesday. The Indian Army said it responds swiftly to the “unprovoked small-arms fire” initiated by Pakistan.

“During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army said “unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army” was also reported from their posts across the Line of Control in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector.

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the statement added.

These firing were report just a day after at least 26 people were killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam took place on April 22.

The Pahalgam attack is reportedly the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings in which more than 160 people were killed.

A little-known militant group, the "The Resistance Front," claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message, news agency ANI reported.

Following the attack, India took punitive actions against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down of Attari Check Post among other measures.