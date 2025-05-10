Pakistan Army's ‘offensive intent’ to further escalation — 10 points revealed in MEA press briefing on May 10

"Pakistan attempted multiple air intrusions targeting civilian infrastructures and killing some civilians," Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in a press briefing organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, May 10.

They said that the Pakistan military is moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an “offensive intent to further escalate the situation.” The officers also debunked Pakistan's claims about air force stations and base destruction in India. Here are the Top 10 points revealed in the MEA press briefing on May 10.

Pakistan attacks civilian infrastructures | Key areas targeted 1. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in the press briefing that Pakistan used Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructure along the Western front.

2. She said Pakistan military also resorted to air intrusion using drones and firing of heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. “…limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force Stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj,” Singh.

From Srinagar to Naliya, in more than 26 locations, airspace infiltration was attempted," Colonel Qureshi said. She also informed that there were also high-speed missile attacks, which were noticed subsequently at 1:40 am at several air bases in Punjab.

3. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan also attacked the medicare center and school premises at the airbases of Srinagar, Avantipur, and Udhampur, yet again displaying irresponsible targeting of our civilian infrastructure. She termed it “deplorable cowardly act.”

4. She mentioned that along the LoC, Pakistan has attempted multiple air intrusions using drones and conducted shelling using heavy caliber guns, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing some civilians.

5. Heavy exchange of artillery, mortars and small arms fire in Kupwara, Baramullah, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors continued. The Indian Army has responded effectively and proportionately, causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Army. Advertisement

India's targets in Pakistan | Key areas

6. In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out precision attacks only at identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas.

7. Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft, said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

She added that radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases were also targeted using precision ammunition. India ensured minimum collateral damage while carrying out these responses.

Pakistan 'offensive intent' 8. Pakistan military has been observed to be moving its troops into forward areas, indicating an "offensive intent to further escalate the situation." Advertisement

9. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately by the Indian armed forces. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.

Debunking fake news: 10. The two women officers said, “Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa...India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan.”

Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India represented time-stamped images of Indian air bases. Indian military to deny Pakistan's claims about air force stations, base destruction in India.