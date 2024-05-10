Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have launched a scathing attack on Congress after Mani Shankar Aiyar's controversial remark, saying their 'Pakistan prem' doesn't seem to stop.

Days after Sam Pitroda sparked controversy with his 'African' remark, party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar courted a fresh stir by saying, "Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb."

The clip of Aiyar's remark in an interview with Chill Pill went viral on social media, on Friday.

"They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun, which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar," reported ANI, quoting Aiyar.

With his remarks on Pakistan, Aiyar, who is no stranger to controversies, has given Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fresh ammunition to attack Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack, saying Congress' 'Pakistan prem' doesn't seem to stop.

"Pakistan Prem" BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said that Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is close to the 'first family', is displaying the muscle and strength of Pakistan on behalf of the Congress party.

"He (Aiyar) says that Pakistan should be respected and talks should be held with them - the same Pakistan that keeps sending terrorists to our country...Now, when incidents like Pulwama take place, a befitting reply is given. Now 'Congress ka haath' is being seen with 'Pakistan ke saath'. This is another example of the same," Poonawala told ANI.

"Should go to Pakistan" Slamming Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Congress is rattled after seeing the certainty of huge defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Those who don't have trust in the Indian military, which has the most capable ammunition in the world, instead of residing in India, they should go to Pakistan."

"Their hearts reside in Pakistan" Union Minister Anurag Thakur also said that Congress leaders stay in India, but their hearts reside in Pakistan. What courage does Pakistan have? “India knows how to give a befitting reply," he told ANI.

“Reflects Congress ideology" Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Aiyar's remark reflect Congress ideology.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, saying he doesn't hold any official position.

In a post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mani Shankar Aiyar few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof ups. Aiyer does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever."

Khera also shared a video clip of S Jaishankar's podcast with ANI and said, “And if old videos are to be used, here is a not so old video where the External Affairs Minister is publicly advising India to be afraid of China."

