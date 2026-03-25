Pakistan, Bangladesh-linked arms smuggling ring busted in Delhi; cops recover pistols, submachine guns, ammo

A major arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal was busted by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, with cops arresting 10 people and recovering a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

The bust was carried out by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, news agencies reported, adding that the arms were smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Indo-Nepal border. The weapons were being distributed to criminal gangs across Delhi-NCR and other states.

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As many as 21 sophisticated, foreign-made weapons were recovered in the bust, including pistols and submachine guns.

The seized arms included PX-5.7 pistols, which are generally used by special forces, Stoeger pistols manufactured in Turkey, PX-3 pistols made in China, Shadow CZ pistols from the Czech Republic, as well as Beretta (Italy), Taurus (Brazil) and Walther (Germany) pistols, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

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A Czech Republic-made submachine too was recovered, although the model was not specified in reports.

In addition to the weapons, a cache of ammunition including 200 live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

The accused were allegedly in touch with international handlers and suppliers operating from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, police further told PTI.

Investigations are currently underway and efforts are on to trace the backward and forward links of the module to identify other actors involved in the network.

(With inputs from agencies)