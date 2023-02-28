Just like its pungent smell, onions are bringing tears to everyone’s eyes, be it farmers or common people. On the one hand countries like Pakistan are facing prices of onion skyrocketing to ₹250/kg, farmers in Nashik, Asia’s biggest onions market, are forced to sell their onion harvests to as low as ₹1 per kg. The shockingly low rate of the onion crops has left no option for farmers other than dumping their onion harvests on the road. In a video going viral on social media, a farmer can be seen throwing his onion harvest on the road in Nashik.

Onion shortages are increasing all over the world, the world is battling an onion crisis, prompting a World Bank warning last month, but in India prices have fallen so low that some farmers are letting their produce rot, & some are just throwing away their hard earned onion crops pic.twitter.com/gaNFhj2Ftn — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) February 27, 2023

The video has been shared by a Twitter user. Whereas, Livemint can't verify it's authenticity.

The falling prices of onion in Nashik, Asia's largest onion trading hub, has raised concern and forced the centre to intervene in the situation. The consumer affairs ministry on Friday asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), a state-run farm produce trader, to purchase the surplus onion harvest from Nashik, reported HT. The producer trader was also asked to sell them in non-onion growing states to maintain the demand-supply equilibrium.

Cheap onion price is helping to maintain a low price in the consumer market, but it is posing a major problem for the farmers as they are getting anywhere between ₹1-2 a kg and even ₹0, after paying commissions and local market taxes. Gross situation of farmers can be understood with a recent incident in which a farmer was forced to sell his 512 kg of winter onion harvest for a meagre amount of ₹1 per kg. He was handed over with a post-dated cheque of ₹2 which he could encash only after a fort-night.

Inflation hit Pakistan see a 350% rise in onion price

Pakistan is dealing with its worst economic battle. The nation recorded a new high in inflation of 41.54% on a year-on-year basis in February. Rising inflation has caused the onion prices to rise by 371%. In addition to onion, price of other essential items like fuel, food, electricity are shooting in the country. According to a Livemint report, out of the 51 items tracked, the prices of 34 items increased, five items decreased, whereas those of 12 items remained unchanged. Petrol price went up to ₹272 per litre.

Why is price of onions falling in Nashik?

Prices of onion have remained to be highly volatile in the market. Onion is a prime ingredient of most of Indian dishes and are prone to volatility due to its alternate harvesting cycles. Once, skyrocketing onion prices forced the Indian government to stop the export of onion to Bangladesh.

One of the main reasons behind the shard fall in onion prices is the rise in temperature in Maharashtra since a fortnight. Farmers grow onion in three harvest cycle throughout the year, ie Kharif (harvested in September-October), late Kharif(harvested in January-February), and rabi(harvested in March-April). Kharif onions are sold during January and the onions harvested in late-Kharif are marketed in May-June.

Rise in temperature has forced the farmers to sell even their late-Kharif crops this time. The clash in timings of market of Kharif and late-Kharif crops has led to rise in supply of onions and fall in their price. Rise in temperature in Maharashtra in February, has made the current onion harvests prone to damage due to sudden heat-shock. Lack of proper storage facility has also added on to the woes of farmers.