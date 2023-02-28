Pak battles 350% rise in onion prices, Nashik farmers forced to throw their produce
Farmers in Nashik are forced to throw their onion harvest on roads amid falling onion prices. In Asia's largest onion market, farmers are forced to sell onions as low as ₹1. Whereas, people in Pakistan are forced to buy onions at a price of ₹250 per kg
Just like its pungent smell, onions are bringing tears to everyone’s eyes, be it farmers or common people. On the one hand countries like Pakistan are facing prices of onion skyrocketing to ₹250/kg, farmers in Nashik, Asia’s biggest onions market, are forced to sell their onion harvests to as low as ₹1 per kg. The shockingly low rate of the onion crops has left no option for farmers other than dumping their onion harvests on the road. In a video going viral on social media, a farmer can be seen throwing his onion harvest on the road in Nashik.