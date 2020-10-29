Pakistan behind terrorist attack in J&K's Pulwama last year: Pakistani minister

The comments confirming Pakistan’s support to terrorism against India come days after the Paris based global money laundering watch dog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on its “grey list" of countries for not doing enough to curb money flows to terrorist groups based there. Pakistan has been on the “grey list" of closely monitored jurisdictions since June 2018. While its chances of being downgraded to the “black list" seem slim – given that it has the support of China, Turkey and Malaysia, its chances of getting out of the “grey list" seem tough given that so far it has only fulfilled 21 of 27 requirements set by the FATF. At the FATF’s virtual meeting last week, Turkey was the only country that supported its rehabilitation into the list of countries not monitored for any suspicious activities.