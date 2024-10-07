Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Reports from Pakistan's Geo News indicate that a significant explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has left three foreign nationals dead and injured 17 more.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Security officials examine at the site of an explosion which occured near Karachi airport in Karachi, on late October 6, 2024. A massive blast rocked a road near the airport of Pakistan's largest city as a separatist militant group claimed on Monday an attack in the area. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)
Security officials examine at the site of an explosion which occured near Karachi airport in Karachi, on late October 6, 2024. A massive blast rocked a road near the airport of Pakistan’s largest city as a separatist militant group claimed on Monday an attack in the area. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)

At least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. The site was cordoned off due to a heavy military deployment.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar said, “According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other vehicles causing collateral damage. We are determining if there was an element of terrorism involved which we cannot rule out at the moment.”

Meanwhile, a Chinese Embassy statement said that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 pm, killing two Chinese and injuring one other, AP reported.

Also Read: Fake names, fake Indian passports: How Pakistani family stayed in Delhi, Bengaluru for 10 years

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that the explosion was an attack targeting foreigners.

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

The Chinese statement called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and said that China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath. It called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators and reminded Chinese citizens in the country to take safety precautions, reported AP.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan’s long-standing attachment to terrorism…,’ Jaishankar takes jibe at PM Sharif says ‘actions have consequence’

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries," the statement said.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is advocating for the independence of Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan that borders Afghanistan and Iran. In August, the group launched coordinated attacks in the region that resulted in over 70 fatalities, Reuters reported.

The BLA particularly targets Chinese interests, especially the strategic Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea, accusing Beijing of aiding Islamabad in exploiting the province. The group has a history of attacking Chinese nationals working in the area and has previously targeted Beijing's consulate in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.000.00
      Chennai
      77,691.000.00
      Delhi
      77,843.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.