Reports from Pakistan's Geo News indicate that a significant explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has left three foreign nationals dead and injured 17 more.
Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar said, “According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other vehicles causing collateral damage. We are determining if there was an element of terrorism involved which we cannot rule out at the moment."