Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport

Livemint

Reports from Pakistan's Geo News indicate that a significant explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has left three foreign nationals dead and injured 17 more.

Breaking news

At least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reports Pakistan's Geo News.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar said, “According to initial information, an oil tanker caught fire which spread to several other vehicles causing collateral damage. We are determining if there was an element of terrorism involved which we cannot rule out at the moment."

(This is a breaking news)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.