Pakistan builds 'illegal' mosque in Japan, faces removal: Here's what Pakistan Embassy said

A mosque was allegedly built on privately owned land in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, without obtaining the necessary approvals or permits. The Kawagoe city government has instructed the landowner, a company reportedly connected to Pakistan, to remove the structure and comply with local regulations. However, the Embassy of Pakistan has distanced itself from the incident.

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"This structure was built without the city's permission, and we are continuing guidance with the ultimate goal of its removal," city stated noting that it is not treating the case differently just because it is a mosque.

A mosque - named "Japan Jaame Masjid Ramzan," – was allegedly built on privately owned land in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, without obtaining the necessary approvals or permits. A grand opening ceremony was held on April 3 and was reportedly attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan.

The site is located in a rural area about 5 km south of central Kawagoe City, surrounded by vegetable farms and residential homes. The land falls within an "urbanization control zone," where development is tightly regulated, meaning any construction requires prior approval under Japan's City Planning Act.

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The Kawagoe city government has instructed the landowner, a company reportedly connected to Pakistan, to remove the structure and comply with local regulations.

Earlier, officials repeatedly requested that construction be halted. According to the city, workers claimed not to understand Japanese, and staff had to visit the site multiple times to explain that construction could not continue.

Who owns the land and what the owner said According to corporate registry records, the land is owned by a company represented by a Pakistani man who also serves as its president. The company's head office is located at the same address.

When contacted, the company's president told Japan Forward he was overseas. The request was then passed to his father, a Pakistani man in Japan.

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In a telephone interview, the father said in fluent Japanese, "The building was already there before we bought the land. We are discussing plans to demolish it, but demolition also costs money, so it is difficult. Right now, we are talking with the city about what to do."

How Pakistan Embassy responded? Following reports about the construction, Pakistan's embassy issued a statement on X on Monday urging Pakistanis living in Japan to follow local regulations.

"The Embassy of Pakistan earnestly requests and emphasises to the Pakistani community residing in Japan that they fully comply with Japanese laws in all matters, particularly with regard to the construction of places of worship. No construction project may be initiated without obtaining the necessary permits from local governments."

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The Embassy also said in a statement, the Embassy of Pakistan has no connection to any such projects, especially those that do not comply with the laws of local governments.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Pakistan builds 'illegal' mosque in Japan, faces removal: Here's what Pakistan Embassy said