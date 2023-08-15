The celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day turned sour for the Pakistanis living in Dubai, as the country's flag was not displayed on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August and a large number of Pakistani citizens gathered near Burj Khalifa to see their flag on the iconic building, as per news platform WION. However, the Pakistan citizens were left disappointed and some even expressed anger when no such show came up.

"The time is 12:01 am now and Dubai officials informed that Pakistan's national flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. This has become our status now. Pakistanis are raising slogans here but Pakistan's flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. So sad, a prank has been played on Pakistanis," a lady was quoted by WION. She shared the video in which a large number of Pakistani citizens can be seen.

The Dubai administration woke up when the video went viral on social media and Pakistani users started condemning the act. Notably, Burj Khalifa is known for displaying wonderful things and usually celebrates occasions like Independence Day.

Later, a video was released on Burj Khalifa's official Instagram handle where the video of the Pakistani flag on the iconic building can be seen.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Wishing the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as you celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day!," the caption of the video said.

In September 2022, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also appeared on Burj Khalifa, and his fans were elated by the gesture. Shah Rukh Khan's image was displayed in Burj Khalifa for a campaign video for Burjeel Holdings, one of the private healthcare operators in the UAE.