The celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day turned sour for the Pakistanis living in Dubai, as the country's flag was not displayed on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August and a large number of Pakistani citizens gathered near Burj Khalifa to see their flag on the iconic building, as per news platform WION. However, the Pakistan citizens were left disappointed and some even expressed anger when no such show came up.

