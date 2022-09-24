Pakistan citizens protest tax exemptions for Army officers

Pakistani citizens are protesting on social media against the Pakistan government for providing tax exemptions on the import of bulletproof vehicles after their retirement
Even as Pakistan is suffering from the worst economic crisis with inflation soaring up to 27% in August and one-third of the country still inundated with floods, the doles for the Pakistan Army don't seem to stop. Citizens of Pakistan are expressing their anger on social media platforms against their government's decision to exempt tax on the import of bulletproof vehicles by army officers, even after their retirement.
The notification, which was put on hold after the protests, has been approved by the federal cabinet. It exempts senior army officers of the Pakistani Army from the payment of all duties and taxes on the import of bulletproof vehicles up to 6000cc after their retirement.
The exemption of Customs Duty, Sales Tax, Withholding Tax, and Federal Excise Duty (FED) would be applicable on the import of bulletproof vehicles up to 6,000cc by the military officers, including Lieutenant Generals, services chiefs, Chief of the Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the report by News International confirms.
The process will be followed on the recommendation of the defence ministry and all four-star generals will be allowed to import two duty-free vehicles after their retirement, whereas, three-star officers will be allowed to import one such duty-free bulletproof vehicle, according to the reports of The Dawn.
Prior permission from the law enforcement agencies would be required before such import and in case the officer disposes of the vehicle before five years, the law enforcement agency will recover all duties and taxes applicable at the time of import of such vehicles.
Sources also claim that the decision to allow such duty-free import of bulletproof vehicles was first taken in 2019 but was not implemented for the reasons best known to the government.
The decision came at a time when the country is suffering from its worst economic crisis and its worst floods in decades. Inflation is at an all-time high, the foreign reserves are dwindling rapidly, the burden of heavy external debts, etc.
