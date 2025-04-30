Pakistan claims of Indian military attack in next 24 to 36 hrs, threatens ‘decisive’ response | Key things to know

Pakistan on Wednesday asserted that it has “credible evidence” which indicates that India is preparing to launch military action within the next 24 to 36 hours. It also cautioned New Delhi that such a move would lead to consequences. The statement is crucial as it comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the top defence brass that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode.

Here's a look at the top updates: Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday claimed that the Indian government was preparing to launch an attack on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Tarar said in a post on X, “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident.”

He added that Pakistan itself has been a victim of terrorism and has condemned all forms of such violence. However, Tarar asserted that India had unilaterally taken on the roles of judge, jury, and executioner in accusing Pakistan of involvement in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Being a responsible state, Pakistan open heartedly offered a credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission of experts to ascertain the truth. Unfortunately, rather than pursuing the path of reason, India has apparently decided to tread the dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation, which will have catastrophic consequences for the complete region and beyond,’ he added.

Pakistan urged the international community to remain alive, warning that any military adventurism by India would be “responded to assuredly and decisively” and that the “onus of any escalatory spiral and its consequences shall squarely lie with India.”

