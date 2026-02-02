Pakistan Boycotts IND VS Pak Match: BJP MP calls Pakistan ‘rannchhodd’; ICC likely to hold board meeting within 48 hours

Pakistan Cricket Team News LIVE: Pakistan’s refusal to play against India in the men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, has snowballed into political tensions, with leaders across party lines slamming the Islamic nation’s decision. Pakistan will take part in the other matches but has been barred from taking the field against India.

In a statement, the Pakistan government said it “grants approval” to the team’s participation but added that “Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India”.

The move comes after Bangladesh pulled out of the competition, citing safety concerns over travelling to India.

Also read | ‘Pakistan players keep coming back…’: Gavaskar certain of Islamabad U-turn on boycott of T20 WC match against India

The decision has evoked massive flak from political leaders, with several echoing that “Somewhere, Pakistan is afraid of losing”. BJP MP Bhola Singh said, “Pakistan’s mindset and intentions have always been against our country. Somewhere, Pakistan is afraid of losing.”

Also Read | Pakistan boycotts India T20 clash: Is this the end of ‘mother of all’ sports rivalries?

Jaiswal added, “It is good for us, as being the host we could not ask them not to come. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board will also be begging, along with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.”