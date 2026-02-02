Pakistan Boycotts IND VS Pak Match: BJP MP calls Pakistan ‘rannchhodd’; ICC likely to hold board meeting within 48 hours

Pakistan Cricket Team News LIVE: Pakistan’s refusal to play against India in the men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka’s Colombo, has snowballed into political tensions, with leaders across party lines slamming the Islamic nation’s decision. Pakistan will take part in the other matches but has been barred from taking the field against India.
In a statement, the Pakistan government said it “grants approval” to the team’s participation but added that “Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India”.
The move comes after Bangladesh pulled out of the competition, citing safety concerns over travelling to India.
The decision has evoked massive flak from political leaders, with several echoing that “Somewhere, Pakistan is afraid of losing”. BJP MP Bhola Singh said, “Pakistan’s mindset and intentions have always been against our country. Somewhere, Pakistan is afraid of losing.”
Jaiswal added, “It is good for us, as being the host we could not ask them not to come. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board will also be begging, along with PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.”
The Pakistan Cricket Board was on Monday tight-lipped about its government's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup game against India but a well-placed source conceded that it has no choice but to follow instructions coming from the top.
Amid the drama, the national team left for Colombo to play its other games in the showpiece starting February 7. The side is expected to reach the Sri Lankan capital later this evening.
A top source in the PCB said the Board will follow government instructions in case another game against the arch-foes gets lined up during the knockout stage of the tournament, news agency PTI reported.
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan's move to boycott their T20 World Cup group stage clash against India, seeking to know how Islamabad would benefit from the move, which he said was aimed at misleading people into thinking that the 'Men in Green' stood with Bangladesh. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Harbhajan said, "Begani ki shaadi mein abdul dewaana. There is no logic or proper basis to this decision. What benefit are you going to get from this? This is just to show arrogance. If you really think that you can do something like this, then be adamant. Let us see if you really have the guts."
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said: ‘Pakistan are scared of facing India, which is why they are refusing to play’.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to convene a board meeting within the next 48 hours to deliberate on possible consequences for Pakistan, according to reports. The meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, “ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Pakistan has still not handed over the trophy to you. Today, PCB has taken a decision to boycott match against India. They are willing to pay a penalty, a fine, and face the consequences of all sporting bodies. It is a slap on the face of the Sports Minister of India and the BCCI that despite being the strongest, richest body in ICC, they are being boycotted today and India couldn’t take a stance when it should have."
Former Indian cricketer and TMC MP, Kirti Azad, said Pakistan refused to play against India in both teams' group-stage fixture of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 because they know they can not win the match.
Kirti Azad said Pakistan is boycotting the T20 World Cup match against India because they "can't win" the match. He also said that India should have withdrawn from the World Cup to send an international message against terrorism afterthe Pahalgam terrorist attack in 2025.
"Pakistan knows it can't win. So it thought to save face... India had a great opportunity when 26 people were killed in Baisaran (valley in Pahalgam). India shouldn't have played in the World Cup then... This would have sent a message internationally that we are against terrorists and that Pakistan is the biggest terrorist state," Kirit Azad said.
BJP MP Shashank Mani on Monday called Pakistan 'rannchhod' as they have "run away" from the field by boycotting its match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Speaking with ANI, BJP MP Shashank Mani said, "When a player realises that they cannot win, they run away from the field. They are 'rannchhodd', they have run away from the field. If you are participating in a championship, you should play without any discrimination. We defeated them in Operation Sindoor and other wars. We would have defeated them here too. So, they are not even playing."
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday said that Pakistan's decisions regarding sporting engagements with India would not affect the country, emphasising that politics should remain separate from sports.