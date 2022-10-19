Pakistan cricket will collapse if…: Ramiz Raja's viral video amid Asia Cup controversy2 min read . 08:52 PM IST
India can't go to Pakistan, they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue, BCCI said
India can't go to Pakistan, they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue, BCCI said
The announcement that the Men In Blue won't travel across the border for the Asia Cup 2023 came as a huge blow to Pakistan. Following this, the Pakistani cricket authorities hinted they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.
The announcement that the Men In Blue won't travel across the border for the Asia Cup 2023 came as a huge blow to Pakistan. Following this, the Pakistani cricket authorities hinted they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.
BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah said, "The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."
BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah said, "The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."
But the announcement did not go down well with Pakistani cricket authorities. "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue," it said.
But the announcement did not go down well with Pakistani cricket authorities. "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue," it said.
"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the board of the ACC or the PCB, and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."
"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the board of the ACC or the PCB, and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."
"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities," the PCB added.
"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities," the PCB added.
However, amid the ongoing controversy, an old video of PCB president Ramiz Raja is doing rounds on social media. Raja in the video explains the importance of India's influence in world cricket
However, amid the ongoing controversy, an old video of PCB president Ramiz Raja is doing rounds on social media. Raja in the video explains the importance of India's influence in world cricket
"Pakistan Cricket Board runs 50 percent on ICC funds. ICC funding is such that they organise tournaments and they distribute the money among their member boards. And Indian market contributes 90 percent to that ICC funds. So Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," Raja can be heard saying in the video.
"Pakistan Cricket Board runs 50 percent on ICC funds. ICC funding is such that they organise tournaments and they distribute the money among their member boards. And Indian market contributes 90 percent to that ICC funds. So Indian business houses are running Pakistan cricket and if tomorrow the Indian Prime Minister decides he will not allow any funding to Pakistan, this cricket board can collapse," Raja can be heard saying in the video.
The cricketing ties between the two countries took a hit ever since the Mumbai attack in 2008. The Men In Blue had last traveled to the country in 2006.
The cricketing ties between the two countries took a hit ever since the Mumbai attack in 2008. The Men In Blue had last traveled to the country in 2006.
Pakistan and India are due to meet Sunday in Melbourne in the Twenty20 World Cup.
Pakistan and India are due to meet Sunday in Melbourne in the Twenty20 World Cup.