Pakistan crisis: Talks with IMF to begin tomorrow; here's what to expect4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
- Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently locked in a debate over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing economic crisis.
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently locked in a debate over an unfinished loan program required for the ongoing economic crisis. The Pakistan government is likely to resume virtual talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tomorrow i.e. on 6 March, a report by Pakistan-based media outlet Dawn has stated. These talks with the IMF will finalise revenue and expenditure figures for the next four months, a senior government official told the daily.
