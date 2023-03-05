Pakistan crisis: Talks with IMF to begin tomorrow; here's what to expect

Earlier on 4 March, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the country is set to receive a $1.3 billion financing boost from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) in the coming days. While speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on March 3, Dar confirmed that all formalities had been completed and that documentation for the process was now complete. The fund will be used to help shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves as the country faces challenging economic conditions. Dar also confirmed that it was possible that $500 million could be received by Monday or Tuesday of next week, with a further $500 million to be provided within the following 10 days. Dar reported that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had $3.82 billion in foreign exchange reserves, which, when added to the sums held by commercial banks, totaled almost $9.26 billion.