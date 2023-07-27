Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's LoC crossing remarks, terms it ‘belligerent rhetoric’1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Pakistan criticizes Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks about being ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC), calling it a threat to regional peace. Pakistan says it is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression.
Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, saying the is a threat to regional peace and stability.
