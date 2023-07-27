Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, saying the is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh's Drass town on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Wednesday, Singh said no compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

“Our greatness is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we fall. Despite the adversary having tactical military advantage during the war, our forces displayed unmatched bravery and skill to push them back and reclaim our land. With the victory, India sent a message to Pakistan and the world that our military will not back down at any cost if the nation’s interests are harmed," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister assured all that the Government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, no matter the challenge. “No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the Armed Forces to eliminate the nation’s enemies. India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC. Earlier, the nation and the Armed Forces lacked political will, which has now been provided by our Government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We stand firm with our forces. The people and Parliament have full faith in our soldiers," he said.

"The Kargil war was imposed on India. At that time, India had tried to solve the issues with Pakistan through talks... we are backstabbed by Pakistan," he said, adding that the armed forces have been given a free hand to eliminate the "nation's enemies".

Responding to Singh's remarks, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself against any aggression.

"We counsel India to exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability, and contributes to destabilising the strategic environment in South Asia," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that India’s political leaders and senior military officers have made "highly irresponsible" remarks about Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, it said.