Defence Minister assured all that the Government is fully committed to safeguarding national interests, no matter the challenge. “No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the Armed Forces to eliminate the nation’s enemies. India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC. Earlier, the nation and the Armed Forces lacked political will, which has now been provided by our Government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We stand firm with our forces. The people and Parliament have full faith in our soldiers," he said.