New Delhi/Srinagar: When India is sending is medical teams and exporting medicines to the world to battle coronavirus, Pakistan is exporting terror, Indian Army chief Gen M.M. Naravane said on Friday.

"It is unfortunate that while the world has got together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbour has resorted to firing heavy calibre artillery and killing of innocent people, including an eight-year-old boy to garner international attention," he said during his visit to the forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Naravane also stated that even in the hinterland, Pakistan-backed terrorists are resorting to targeting innocent civilians with an aim to coerce them into following their Azadi narrative.

On his two day visit to Kashmir, he said: "I have come over to meet our Awam and reassure them of our commitment and support in ensuring peace, prosperity and stability to the region. "

About recent escalation of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration bid by terrorists in India, he said that he had come to see the place where five soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists.

Five terrorists attempting infiltration from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir were eliminated in Keran Sector last week. However, five soldiers were killed in action.

Gen Naravane also said that the infiltration attempts in areas where the snow levels are still very high indicate Pakistan Army complicity and nefarious designs. "Intelligence reports suggest that all launch pads across the Line of Control are active," he said.

The Army chief stressed upon that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire.

"The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond with impunity and precision," he said.

On about lifting restriction in the hinterland of Kashmir, the Army chief said that they cannot let the guard down as Pakistan-instigated terrorists have been targeting innocent civilians.

Three days ago they targeted a retired Kashmiri soldier, he noted.

He also said that the people should realise the duplicity of Pakistani motive based on lies and deceit. "I call upon the Awam to valiantly resist Pakistan's propaganda and be part of the successful and peaceful journey that has commenced in the Valley," General Naravane said.

In fight against the Covid, he said Indian Army is committed on three fronts - guarding the national borders from external threats, tackling threats in hinterland and assisting the government in tackling the pandemic.

"We are sensitive to the risk of COVID and specific protocols have been instituted for the troops deployed along the Line of Control and those on the counter-infiltration grid," the chief said.

He said that they are totally in sync with the administration in jointly fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Army chief pointed out that armed forces medical teams have already been deployed to provide advice in Covid management at the request of the Maldives and Kuwait governments.

"I am proud of my jawans and formation commanders who are operating relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic," said the Army chief adding that the Indian Army is geared up in keeping with the overall mantra "Say No to Panic, Yes to Precaution".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via