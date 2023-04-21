Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto rules out ‘bilateral ties’ between India and Pakistan during SCO meet in Goa2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Pakistan's foreign ministry said that Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting of SCO foreign ministers (CFM) scheduled to be held on May 4-5 in Goa.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council in India reflected Islamabad's commitment to the charter of the SCO and should not be seen in terms of bilateral ties.
