Pakistan following limited agenda of pushing terrorists into India: MM Naravane

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday slammed Pakistan for its “myopic" and “limited" agenda of pushing terrorists into India to foment terrorism.

The comments came a day after the Indian Army confirmed the loss of an officer of the rank of colonel besides an Indian army major, two soldiers and a Jammu and Kashmir police officer in a counter insurgency operation, seen as one of the deadliest for Indian security forces in recent times.

“Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision," Naravane told PTI. Frequent attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into India showed that it was not interested in battling covid-19, he added.

Naravane said India was proud of the five personnel who were killed during the operation in Handwara in Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and gratitude to valiant braves of our Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Commanding Officer Colonel Ashutosh Sharma led from front and ensured there was no collateral damage during operation," Naravane said.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu-Kashmir police Shakeel Qazi died in the counter terrorism operation while rescuing civilians held hostage by terrorists. Two terrorists were also shot dead by security forces in the Handwara encounter.

The Army in a statement on Sunday said a joint operation was launched by the Army and the state police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken some civilians hostage.

