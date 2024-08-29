Pakistan formally invites PM Narendra Modi to attend SCO meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the SCO meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. The two countries have a long history of strained relations and it remains unclear whether the PM will attend the talks in October.

Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) and in that capacity, will be hosting the two-day in-person SCO Heads of Governments Meeting in October.

“Invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16. An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (too),” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the weekly press briefing.