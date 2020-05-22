Pakistan govt website shows PoK as part of India

NEW DELHI: In a major faux pas, a Pakistan government website has featured a map showing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir — the root cause of tensions between India and Pakistan — as part of India.

The map is on the website that gives information about the status of the novel coronavirus disease in Pakistan. It features the photograph of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials along with the latest numbers of covid-19 infections in Pakistan besides other information.

But a map that shows South Asia — India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and some other countries — shows the whole of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India including areas that are under Pakistani occupation.

Both countries claim the region in full and administer it in parts. India and Pakistan have fought three of their four wars over the region which is a constant source of friction between the two.

India has lodged official protests with countries that show parts of Kashmir as part of Pakistan given that New Delhi stakes claim to the whole region.

Pakistan on its part lays claim to the Indian administered part and says it supports the “freedom struggle" in the region - what India cites as Pakistan’s support for terrorism.

