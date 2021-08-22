1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2021, 02:41 PM ISTLivemint
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on last Sunday, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war
Pakistan has temporarily suspended flight operations to Afghanistan's Kabul, halting the evacuation operations, reported news agency PTI, quoting local media reports.
As per Geo News, state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which was the sole commercial airline that had been operating flights to and from Kabul, suspended operation due to a lack of facilities and heaps of garbage at Hamid Karzai International Airport tarmac.
"We have talked to Afghan Civil Aviation Authority for restoration of all required facilities at Kabul airport as soon as possible so that PIA could resume its flight operation," Hafeez said, adding that PIA has so far evacuated 1,500 people, including journalists, UN officials and Pakistani national, in five flights.
The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.
