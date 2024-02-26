A recent rejig in Pakistan Singh Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (PSGPC) has reportedly raised concerns among a section of Pakistani Sikhs, as well as, the Indian government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Pakistani government has notified 13 PSGPC members which include Ramesh Singh Arora, Tara Singh, Gyan Singh Chawla, Sarwant Singh, Satwant Kaur, Harmeet Singh, Maheesh Singh, Bhagat Singh, Sahib Singh, and Dr. Mampal Singh.

As per The Indian Express report, the Indian government has raised concerns related to Arora because he is the brother-in-law of Manjit Singh Pinka, who is wanted by India for the hijacking of IC 405 from Srinagar to Lahore in 1984. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Tara Singh was considered close to Lakhbir Singh Rode- a self-styled chief of the banned outfits Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and International Sikh Youth Federation. Rode died last year in Pakistan.

Maheesh Singh was also accused of his proximity to Rode. Besides, Gian Singh Chawla and Dr Mimpal Singh, who are among the 13 members of the new committee have anti-India views.

Meanwhile, a Hindu-converted Sikh raised objection to these appointments as they are "first-generation converted Sikhs".

Ramesh Arora, Tara Singh, Maheesh Singh, and Bhagat Singh are first-generation converted Sikhs, the daily quoted.

Arora has also been selected to receive the esteemed ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ award in Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PSGPC members said that last year they filed a petition with the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Pakistan that there should be a ban on making the first generation of converted Sikhs members of PSGPC and giving them any charge of any other religious affairs.

Another PSGPC member said that those who have been Sikhs since Guru Nanak Dev ji delivered the first sermon in Nankana Sahib have been pushed to the sideline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

