‘ Pakistan ka Rahim Yar Khan air base ICU mein hai ,’ says PM Modi in Bikaner | Top 5 quotes

In his first public rally following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a reference to a tale from Mahabharata, stating that India's three Armed forces had formed a “chakravyuh” that forced Pakistan to surrender.

Here are the top five quotes from PM Modi's speech in Rajasthan's Bikaner. 1. In his first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi on Thursday highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' bravery during the operation, "Today, with your blessings and the valour of the country's army, we have all lived up to that pledge. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces... Together, the three forces created such a Chakravyuh that Pakistan was forced to kneel down. In response to the attack on the 22nd, we destroyed 9 of the biggest hideouts of terrorists in 22 minutes. The world and the enemies of the country have also seen what happens when Sindoor turns into gunpowder," PM Modi said in reference to the name of the operation “Sindoor”.

2. “Pakistan's army and economy will have to pay for every terror attack... Pakistan tried to attack Bikaner's Nal Airport, but they could not cause any damage. Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan air base is just across the border; nobody knows when it will function again. It is in the ICU. Indian army's attack has destroyed it... There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan. There will only be talks on PoK... Pakistan will not get India's water... They will have to pay for playing with India's blood. This is India's resolution and no power of the world can shake us from this resolution,” he added.

3. He Modi said, “... Jo sindoor mitane nikle the, unhe mitti mein milaya hai... Jo Hindustan ka lahu bahate the, aaj katre katre ka hisab chukaya hai. Jo sochte the Bharat chup rahega, aaj gharon mein pade hain. Jo apne hathiyaron pe ghamand karte the, aaj wo malbe ke dher mein dabe hue hain... (Those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil... Those who shed India's blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in its debris)…”

4. PM added that Operation Sindoor has decided three formulas to fight terrorism. He said, “First, if there is a terror attack in India, then they will get a befitting reply. Our forces will decide the time, method and conditions. Second, India is not going to be afraid of nuclear bomb threats. Third, we will not differentiate between terrorists and the governments dependent on them…”

5. Modi added, “Ye shodh pratishodh ka khel nahin, ye nyay ka naya swaroop hai, ye Operation Sindoor hai. This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India. Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai. Pehle ghar mein ghus ke kiya the vaar, ab seene pe kiya prahar hai. (First, we entered their house and attacked, now we have attacked them on their chests)... This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism... This is new India…”

Operation Sindoor In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on the morning of May 7, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure. Following India’s action, Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks targeting Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

In turn, Indian forces mounted a strong counter-offensive, striking multiple Pakistani military installations.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to de-escalate and end the military confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies)