“All the regional countries were on the same page in expressing their concern on the humanitarian situation and their determination to see that assistance is provided and their call for ensuring unimpeded and unhindered movement of goods as well as movement of aid workers etc. shows the importance of it. I don't think they had a deadline in mind but naturally with winter approaching, and there are disturbing reports coming in off the dire humanitarian situation and I hope that this joint call by so many national security heads would spur movement on the ground," he added on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}