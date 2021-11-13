Pakistan may allow transportation of wheat from India to Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it would consider the request by the Taliban regime for transportation of wheat from India via Pakistan on an "exceptional basis". The Pakistan PM expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. PM Khan told the Taliban delegation that Pakistan would "favourably consider" a request by "Afghan brothers" for transportation of wheat crop from India via his country.

